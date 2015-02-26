TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
is in talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC's
North American loan assets, a source with knowledge of
the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
The acquisition, likely worth several hundred billion yen
(several billion dollars), could be announced as early as
Thursday, said the source who declined to be identified because
the deal was not yet public.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that Mizuho was
aiming to reinforce its overseas business and shore up its
earnings power through the deal.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)