DUBAI Jan 29 Royal Bank of Scotland is
to exit its corporate debt and debt capital markets business in
the Middle East and Africa, a statement from the British lender
said on Thursday.
"Part of the strategy set out by Ross McEwan in February
2014 was to make RBS a smaller, more focussed bank. As part of
that strategy, we have taken the decision to exit our corporate
debt and debt capital markets business in the Middle East and
Africa," the statement said.
In November, the bank said it was reviewing its options
across its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
network.
