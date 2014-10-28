Oct 28 Royal Bank of Scotland Plc said it appointed Colin Holdstock and Glen Goh as managing directors to its Asia Pacific Markets business, based in Singapore.

Holdstock will be the Asia Pacific head of cash and non-deliverable forwards (NDF), emerging markets short-term interest rate trading (STIRT) and currency options trading.

Holdstock joins from Nomura, where he was the head of FX Options for Asia ex-Japan since 2010.

Goh joins RBS as head of NDF and STIRT and will report to Holdstock.

Goh was previously deputy global head of Asian FX and global head of Asian NDF at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)