Lonmin reports lower output as protesters demand compensation
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of name in second paragraph)
LONDON Nov 16 Royal Bank of Scotland could face a settlement of $5 billion to $12 billion for mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities in the United States, a top government shareholder in the British lender told parliament on Wednesday.
"It could be $5 billion, it could be $12 billion, it could be more,' James Leigh-Pemberton, Chairman of UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in RBS, told the Treasury Select Committee.
RBS, in common with other European lenders, faces a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its role in selling the mortgage backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
(Reporting By Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Huw Jones)
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's high court ruled on Thursday that two groups of Nigerian villagers cannot pursue in U.K. courts a case against Royal Dutch Shell over oil spill allegations in Nigeria.