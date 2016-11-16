(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of name in second paragraph)

LONDON Nov 16 Royal Bank of Scotland could face a settlement of $5 billion to $12 billion for mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities in the United States, a top government shareholder in the British lender told parliament on Wednesday.

"It could be $5 billion, it could be $12 billion, it could be more,' James Leigh-Pemberton, Chairman of UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in RBS, told the Treasury Select Committee.

RBS, in common with other European lenders, faces a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its role in selling the mortgage backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

