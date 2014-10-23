(Adds forecast, details, shares)
Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second-largest cruise operator, forecast full-year
profit below analysts' estimates due to stiff competition in the
Caribbean, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.
Shares of the company, whose cruise lines include Royal
Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club
Cruise, fell as much as 5 percent in early trading.
The company is struggling to boost sales in the Caribbean as
smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises offer customers
packages as cheap as $199 for a seven-night cruise.
Royal Caribbean said a stronger dollar was offseting the
benefit of the fall in fuel prices and would hurt its 2014
profit by about 10 cents per share.
The company said it now expected a full-year adjusted profit
of about $3.45 per share - below the average analyst estimate of
$3.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Royal Caribbean had forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of
$3.40-$3.50 per share in July.
Net yields, which include ticket sales and spending on
board, rose 4.2 percent on a constant-currency basis in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income rose to $490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, in
the quarter from $365.7 million, or $1.65 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned $2.20 per share.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $2.39 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report
third-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $2.40
billion.
Royal Caribbean shares were down 3.2 percent at $61.34 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock
had risen about 34 percent this year.
