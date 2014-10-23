(Adds analyst and executive comments, details)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second-largest cruise operator, forecast full-year
profit below analysts' estimates due to stiff competition in the
Caribbean, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.
Shares of the company, whose cruise lines include Royal
Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club
Cruise, fell as much as 5 percent in early trading.
The company is struggling to boost sales in the Caribbean as
smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises offer customers
packages as cheap as $199 for a seven-night cruise.
"There is continued capacity growth in the Caribbean during
the first quarter and we don't get to easier (comparisons) until
next April," Chief Executive Richard Fain said on a conference
call.
Royal Caribbean said a stronger dollar was offseting the
benefit of the fall in fuel prices and would hurt its 2014
profit by about 10 cents per share.
The company, however, said it had not seen any "big impact"
on its bookings so far from the Ebola epidemic.
The travel industry has been hit worldwide after the latest
Ebola outbreak started in Guinea in December and spread to some
parts of the world, claiming about 4,877 lives globally so far.
Royal Caribbean's larger rival Carnival Corp was in
the news recently due to reports that a Texas health worker who
might have had contact with the first U.S. patient of Ebola had
traveled on the company's ship.
" ... The hysteria over the issue seems to have abated over
the last few days," Fain said.
Royal Caribbean said it now expected a full-year adjusted
profit of about $3.45 per share - below the average analyst
estimate of $3.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts, however, believe that the company will show
stronger growth in 2015 as pricing issues in the Caribbean are
expected to ease after April.
" ... We believe 2015 is shaping up to be quite a prolific
year for the cruise industry as a whole, and RCL more
specifically," Stifel Nicolaus analysts wrote in a note.
Royal Caribbean said it was "comfortable" with the Street
consensus of $4.55 per share for its 2015 profit.
"I think investors, rightfully so, have some concerns about
near-term trends but I think it's encouraging that the
management's commentary seemed quite positive for 2015," ITG
Investment Research analyst Matthew Jacob told Reuters.
Royal Caribbean's net income rose 34 percent to $490.2
million, or $2.19 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.
30.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.20 per share.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $2.39 billion.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
$2.19 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion.
Royal Caribbean shares were down 2.3 percent at $61.95 in
noon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's
close, the stock had risen about 34 percent this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)