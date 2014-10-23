(Adds analyst and executive comments, details)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator, forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates due to stiff competition in the Caribbean, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.

Shares of the company, whose cruise lines include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruise, fell as much as 5 percent in early trading.

The company is struggling to boost sales in the Caribbean as smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises offer customers packages as cheap as $199 for a seven-night cruise.

"There is continued capacity growth in the Caribbean during the first quarter and we don't get to easier (comparisons) until next April," Chief Executive Richard Fain said on a conference call.

Royal Caribbean said a stronger dollar was offseting the benefit of the fall in fuel prices and would hurt its 2014 profit by about 10 cents per share.

The company, however, said it had not seen any "big impact" on its bookings so far from the Ebola epidemic.

The travel industry has been hit worldwide after the latest Ebola outbreak started in Guinea in December and spread to some parts of the world, claiming about 4,877 lives globally so far.

Royal Caribbean's larger rival Carnival Corp was in the news recently due to reports that a Texas health worker who might have had contact with the first U.S. patient of Ebola had traveled on the company's ship.

" ... The hysteria over the issue seems to have abated over the last few days," Fain said.

Royal Caribbean said it now expected a full-year adjusted profit of about $3.45 per share - below the average analyst estimate of $3.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts, however, believe that the company will show stronger growth in 2015 as pricing issues in the Caribbean are expected to ease after April.

" ... We believe 2015 is shaping up to be quite a prolific year for the cruise industry as a whole, and RCL more specifically," Stifel Nicolaus analysts wrote in a note.

Royal Caribbean said it was "comfortable" with the Street consensus of $4.55 per share for its 2015 profit.

"I think investors, rightfully so, have some concerns about near-term trends but I think it's encouraging that the management's commentary seemed quite positive for 2015," ITG Investment Research analyst Matthew Jacob told Reuters.

Royal Caribbean's net income rose 34 percent to $490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.20 per share.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $2.39 billion.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion.

Royal Caribbean shares were down 2.3 percent at $61.95 in noon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 34 percent this year. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)