Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's
second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a 5.4
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher onboard
spending and a rise in bookings for its Caribbean and European
cruises.
Total revenue rose to $2.52 billion from $2.39 billion a
year earlier, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income fell to $228.8 million, or $1.03 per share, from
$490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a $399.3 million non-cash writedown in
the quarter, associated with its Pullmantur brand.
