Feb 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a
lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong
dollar.
Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.90 billion in the fourth
quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.96 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $206.8 million, or 94 cents per share, in
the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $109.8 million, or 49 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company's shares were down 7.4 percent in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
