* Says no material impact from Zika outbreak so far
* Forecasts 1st-qtr profit $0.30/shr vs est. $0.46
* Shares fall as much as 18 pct
(Adds details, executives' comments; updates shares)
By Abhijith G
Feb 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
forecast current-quarter profit below analysts' expectations as
a strong dollar and higher costs related to expansion in China
offset the benefit of recovering demand in the Caribbean.
Shares of the No.2 U.S. cruise operator, which reported
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, fell as much as 18
percent on Tuesday. Shares of rivals Carnival Corp and
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also declined on the
news.
The operator of lines such as Royal Caribbean International
and Celebrity Cruises said the launch of new marketing campaigns
for core brands would also hurt its profit margins.
The company has not seen any material impact from the Zika
virus outbreak in Latin America and the Caribbean, Royal
Caribbean International Chief Executive Michael Bayley said on a
conference call.
The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain
damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, discouraging travel to
affected regions.
Royal Caribbean has previously said it had no plans to cut
down on routes to South American countries. The company has not
detailed any other actions in response to the outbreak.
Royal Caribbean forecast adjusted earnings of about 30 cents
per share for the first quarter, below the average analyst
estimate of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's full-year profit forecast of $5.90-$6.10 per
share was also below analysts' expectations of $6.27.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies was 11.7 percent higher in the fourth quarter
compared with the year-earlier quarter.
Royal Caribbean said net revenue per available berth, or net
yields, rose 4.9 percent on a constant-currency basis in the
fourth quarter, helped by strong demand in a rebounding
Caribbean market and new cruises in China in the winter.
"Overall, we are seeing strong yield trends in (the first
quarter), driven by a significant year-over-year improvement in
Caribbean pricing and the addition of the winter China season,"
Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said.
Royal Caribbean said it expected net yields to rise about 4
percent on a constant-currency basis in the current quarter and
0.5 percent including currency fluctuations.
Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.90 billion in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.96
billion.
Net income surged 88 percent to $206.8 million, or 94 cents
per share, beating analysts' expectations of 92 cents per share.
Royal Caribbean shares were down 15.5 percent at $71.43 in
noon trading.
(Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)