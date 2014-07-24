July 24 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a big jump in quarterly profit as demand for its European cruises rose and passengers spent more onboard.

The company's net income rose to $137.7 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, more than five times the $24.7 million, or 11 cents per share, it reported a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to $1.98 billion.

Royal Caribbean said net yields, which include ticket sales and spending on board, rose 2.6 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)