BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 24 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a big jump in quarterly profit as demand for its European cruises rose and passengers spent more onboard.
The company's net income rose to $137.7 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, more than five times the $24.7 million, or 11 cents per share, it reported a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 5 percent to $1.98 billion.
Royal Caribbean said net yields, which include ticket sales and spending on board, rose 2.6 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.