Jan 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second largest cruise operator by revenue, forecast
current-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by a
strong dollar and weak pricing in the Caribbean, its biggest
market.
Shares of the company, which also posted lower-than-expected
revenue for the fourth quarter, fell as much as 8 percent.
Royal Caribbean, whose cruise lines include Royal Caribbean
International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruise, has
been battling tough competition in the Caribbean from smaller
rivals such as Europe's MSC Cruises, who offer cheaper packages.
"The company continues to experience highly competitive
Caribbean pricing through the first quarter, but pricing is
expected to be up low single digits for the remainder of 2015,"
Royal Caribbean said on Thursday.
The company has been focusing on its European and Asian
cruises as demand for these packages is growing faster than for
Caribbean cruises.
Larger rival Carnival Corp relocated its Chief
Operating Officer Alan Bucklew last year to China, where the
company plans to launch a new cruise line.
Cruise travel sales in China are likely to nearly double to
$11.5 billion by 2018, according to Euromonitor.
Royal Caribbean forecast adjusted earnings of 10-15 cents
per share for the quarter ending March and $4.65-$4.85 per share
for the year ending December.
Analysts on average were expecting a first-quarter profit of
46 cents per share and full-year profit of $4.87 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Royal Caribbean's net yields, which include ticket sales and
spending on board, rose 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, but were below its forecast of 3.5 percent growth.
Net income rose to $109.8 million, or 49 cents per share,
from $7.02 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, when
the company took a $43 million charge related to restructuring
and sale of some divisions.
Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned 32 cents per share.
The company said the rise in the dollar, net of fuel, hurt
its profit by 7 cents per share.
After hitting a six-and-a-half-month low in May, the dollar
has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
Royal Caribbean's revenue fell 2 percent to $1.82 billion,
missing the average analyst estimate of $1.88 billion.
The company's shares were down 3.7 percent at $78.73 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)