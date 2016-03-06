NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Coast Guard was
searching on Sunday for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise
ship near the Florida coast early on Saturday morning.
Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet into the
sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the
Coast Guard said.
A helicopter and an airplane were launched to begin
searching on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the Coast Guard had
covered up to 1,676 square nautical miles but had not located
Mossman.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Mark Potter)