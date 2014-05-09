May 9 Royal Caribbean Cruises : * Says orders fourth Oasis-class cruise ship * Says Oasis-class ship for delivery in 2018 * Says its projected capital expenditures for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 are $1.4 billion, $1.4 billion, $2.2 billion, $0.3 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, taking into account this order and existing ship orders