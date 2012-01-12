(Adds company response)

LONDON Jan 12 Shares in Royal Dutch Shell slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday, with traders pointing to market talk that the company is guiding lower on its fourth-quarter earnings.

The energy sector was weaker as a whole after Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, warned on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit would be significantly below the previous quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell declined to comment on the rumours. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)