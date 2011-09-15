LONDON, Sept 15 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) could face legal action for the leak at its Gannet field in the North Sea although the Scottish Government said Britain's worst oil spill for a decade has had a minimal impact on fish and sealife.

The UK government said it will send its report into the causes of the incident to Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service which will then consider whether to prosecute Shell.

Initial studies by the Scottish government into the oil spill concluded that there were no health concerns arising from the incident.

"I'm pleased that we now have the all clear - with results showing concentrations of hydrocarbons are low and within safe limits," Scottish Environment Secretary Richard Lochhead said, referring to tests that had been carried out on fish, sediment and water samples.

"The effects of this spill on birds have been minimal."

Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change said it and the Health and Safety Executive have started investigations into the causes of the incident but it will likely be some months before a full report is finished and sent to Scotland's public prosecutor.

While the leak was stopped within about ten days of being identified, a substantial amount of oil, around 4,000 barrels compared to the leak which totalled 1,300 barrels, still remains in the pipeline.

"Work has begun to evaluate the various options for evacuating the remaining mixture of gas, oil and water in the pipe. This process will take a number of weeks," Shell said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it had also started its own investigation into the cause of the leak. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)