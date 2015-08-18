FRANKFURT Aug 18 The insolvency administrator for the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Imtech has begun the sale of the business, it said on Tuesday.

"Interest could be huge. We have already received more than 40 qualified expressions of interest," provisional insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt said in a statement.

Ernst & Young is to organise the sales process, he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)