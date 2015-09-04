HAMBURG, Sept 4 The German unit of bankrupt
Dutch engineering services company Imtech is expected
to be sold in November, according to Imtech Germany's insolvency
administrator.
"The aim is to sign the sales contract for the whole unit or
major parts shortly after ordinary insolvency proceedings have
been opened in early November," Peter-Alexander Borchardt said.
Imtech Germany filed for insolvency on Aug. 6, and the
parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide
that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were
uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
The sale of the German unit started on Aug. 18 and Borchardt
said that 40 parties - mostly competitors, including German
construction firms - had signed confidentiality agreements and
been given access to the unit's accounts.
First offers have already been made, Borchardt said,
declining to name any potential bidders.
Imtech Germany accounted for about a fifth, or 860 million
euros ($960 million), of Imtech's sales.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, with additional reporting by
Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)