PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Oct 7 German construction group Zech has agreed to buy the German unit of Imtech, two months after Dutch engineering services company filed for insolvency, the administrator Peter Borchardt said on Wednesday.
Zech's offer prevailed over four other bids, Peter Borchardt told Reuters.
Imtech Germany filed for insolvency on Aug. 6, and the parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
Imtech Germany accounted for about a fifth, or 860 million euros ($966 million), of Imtech's sales.
Borchardt said Zech would keep 2,300 of the roughly 2,800 remaining core staff of Imtech Germany and to continue ongoing projects such as work at Berlin's new international airport.
($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 A Roman Catholic diocese in Montana has filed for bankruptcy protection, months before facing its first trial of a civil lawsuit stemming from child sex abuse claims against its clergy, church officials and the plaintiffs' lawyers said on Friday.