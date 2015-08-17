(Updates with details on jobs; separate deal in Germany on
Monday)
AMSTERDAM Aug 17 The Dutch competition
regulator ACM said on Monday that investment firm Egeria intends
to buy the Traffic and Infrastructure division of bankrupt
engineering services firm Imtech.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The T&I division had
revenues of 387 million euros ($429 million) in 2014, according
to Imtech's annual report, or around 10 percent of company
revenue.
ACM issued a statement on Monday inviting any objectors to
the acquisition due to concerns for competition in the
infrastructure market to lodge their complaints with the
regulator.
A spokeswoman for Egeria declined to comment. Trading in
Imtech has been halted in expectation of an announcement by the
company's administrators.
Imtech declared bankruptcy on Thursday, capping a long slide
that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were
uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
On Thursday the company also announced the sale of two of
its Marine and Nordic divisions, representing around 7,500 of
the company's 22,000 jobs.
The Infrastructure division employs another 4,000.
Separately on Monday Imtech's insolvent German subsidiary
said it had struck a deal to ensure the work it has contracted
to undertake on the heating and ventilation systems at Berlin's
new airport will still be carried out.
($1 = 0.9031 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)