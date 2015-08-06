AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Dutch engineering firm Imtech on Thursday said its German subsidiary, Imtech Deutschland GmbH & Co, had filed for insolvency.

Felix Colsman, chairman of the board of Imtech Germany, will step down as member of the board of parent company, but will remain chairman of the board of Imtech Germany.

Imtech had earlier said it was "considering all options" as it tried to cope with a liquidity crunch. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)