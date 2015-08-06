(Adds German company filing for insolvency)

By Toby Sterling and Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM Aug 6 The German unit of Dutch engineering group Royal Imtech NV has filed for insolvency after failing to secure credit from lenders, adding to a list of problems at the parent and sending its shares down over 40 percent to a record low.

The announcement of Imtech Deutschland GmbH & Co's insolvency came hours after the company said it was "considering all options" in the wake of the subsidiary's liquidity crisis.

Analysts had warned that options had become limited for Imtech, once a darling of Amsterdam's medium-sized stocks index, as it would have faced an uphill battle selling operations at short notice, and a share issue would be a tough sell.

Imtech shares, which have lost 99 percent of their value since the company was first hit by scandals in 2013, were down 42 percent at 1.14 euros.

Until Wednesday, Imtech had been focused on discussions with its financers, including an increase in liquidity for the group and its subsidiaries, but failed to reach an agreement.

"We have no clue of how this is going to play out, but we believe that whatever the solution will be, it will be at the cost of shareholders," said SNS analyst Edwin de Jong.

Imtech had said on July 28 it was close to an agreement with creditors after making a first-half operating loss of 50 million euros on sales down 8 percent at 1.8 billion.

But on Tuesday the company said those financing plans were in doubt due to German legal requirements.

Imtech's fall from grace began in 2013 with writedowns at its Polish and German operations and an accounting scandal that led to hundreds of millions in losses and a management reshuffle.

Imtech's reputation in Germany continued to suffer amid a bribery investigation and a later cartel investigation, after reports it conspired to overcharge energy company RWE for the building of a power plant.

A second 600 million euro rights issue in 2014 failed to attract investors and underwriters were left holding 47 percent of the stock.

According to Imtech's annual report, ING Group held 15.95 percent of the shares, Rabobank 13.77 percent, Commerzbank 11.8 percent and ABN Amro 5.9 percent.

The report also showed loans, bonds and bank overdrafts of 677 million euros.

Although Imtech's losses are focused in Germany, its largest market, it was not clear whether allowing the subsidiary to fail would be enough to solve the group's difficulties.

Felix Colsman, chairman of the board of Imtech Germany, will step down as a member of the board of the parent company, Imtech said in a statement, but will remain chairman of the board of Imtech Germany.

Spokesman Jeroen Leenaers said Colsman would continue to represent the interests of Imtech Germany, but could no longer stay on the group's board because of conflicting interests. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)