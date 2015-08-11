AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Royal Imtech, the troubled Dutch engineering services company, has filed for and been granted protection from creditors by a Dutch court, it said on Tuesday.

The move comes just days after Imtech's German subsidiary, its largest, filed for insolvency.

"Filing for suspension of payments now may optimise the chances that substantial parts of the Imtech Group may continue in the interest of all stakeholders and specifically our employees," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)