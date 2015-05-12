* CEO, CFO to step down, new CEO from inside company

* Promises turnaround despite continued losses

* Shares fall 8 percent in early trade (Adds spokeswoman's earnings clarification)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, May 12 The CEO and finance chief of Dutch builder Imtech will step down from the company, after a drop in sales and weaker profit margins showed the difficult work ahead to restore confidence in the company following an accounting scandal.

Chief Executive Gerard van de Aast and Chief Financial Officer Hans Turkesteen were appointed in 2013 after the previous management quit over an accounting fraud in Germany and Poland that wiped millions off its balance sheet.

Board member Paul van Gelder will take over as as CEO. Van de Aast will retire at the end of 2015, while Turkesteen will leave after this year's results have been finalised.

A spokeswoman said Imtech would not necessarily make a profit this year, even though it said it would make positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The company was forced to make an emergency 500 million euro ($560 million) rights issue after taking write-downs of 370 million euros and had to slash its workforce.

Shares in Imtech, once a star player on the Amsterdam stock exchange before losing 97 percent of their value in the wake of the scandal, were down 6.5 percent at 0851, having fallen as much as 8 percent in early trade.

"Imtech reported a miss versus our estimates in nearly all divisions on all lines, with Germany, UK and Nordics standing out," said ABN Amro in a research note, adding that weakening margins had almost wiped out cost improvements.

"This highlights that Imtech is more than a story of simply fixing the balance sheet."

The builder, which is also battling a prolonged slump in the Netherlands and in Europe more widely, said revenue in the first quarter fell 11 percent to 873.1 million euros ($980.49 million), although it narrowed its net loss to 49 million euros, an improvement on last year's 77.3 million.

Some analysts were surprised by the departure of the top officials of the 150-year-old firm, which put the first electric lighting in Dutch buildings in the 19th century.

ABN Amro said van de Aast's departure was "rather early in the change process", adding that it would have preferred him to stay another year.

"On the CFO departure, we are somewhat more puzzled as he is actually a turnaround manager and we continue to see high turn around needs at Imtech." ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Louise Heavens)