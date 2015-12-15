Dec 15 Britain's Royal Mail said the French competition authority reduced its fine to 40.2 million pounds ($60.9 million) after the company reached a settlement over a possible breach of antitrust laws by one of its units.

Royal Mail said the fine would be covered by the provision in its financial statement for the year ended March 29, 2015.

