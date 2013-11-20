LONDON Nov 20 UBS, one of the banks which advised the British government on the sale of Royal Mail , on Wednesday placed a sell recommendation on its shares saying investors were too optimistic about future margins.

Royal Mail's share price has rocketed by as much as 80 percent since Oct. 11, when Britain sold a majority stake in the near 500-year-old firm, sparking criticism from unions and opposition lawmakers that it has been sold off too cheaply.

On Wednesday shares in the firm were down 1.9 percent to 539.5 pence, still 63 percent above its 330p issue price.

UBS issued a sell rating, giving a target price of 450p after it said the market was over-estimating the amount that Royal Mail can grow its margin by.

"We believe the market is over-estimating margin upside," UBS said in a note to clients. It had not rated Royal Mail before its sell recommendation.

Bankers from UBS and Goldman Sachs, which managed the initial public offering, will go before the Business Innovation and Skills committee to explain their valuations of Royal Mail on Wednesday.

They will be joined by bankers from Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Panmure Gordon , none of whom worked on the listing, but gave higher valuations, according to local media reports. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)