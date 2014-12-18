LONDON Dec 18 Shares in Britain's Royal Mail
postal service should have been sold at a higher price when the
firm was privatised last year, but the lost revenue was lower
than previous estimates, a government-commissioned report said
on Thursday.
Lord Myners, a former Labour minister commissioned to see if
the government could improve the way it sells public assets,
said on Thursday that Royal Mail could have raised up to 180
million pounds ($280 million) more for the public purse.
The high profile public offering of a 60 percent stake in
Royal Mail was trumpeted as a success by the
Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition, but it has drawn fierce
criticism from the opposition Labour party and trade unions.
Critics argue the sale, which raised 2 billion pounds, was
rushed and point to a sharp rise in the share price after the
sale as evidence of a botched deal. Business Secretary Vince
Cable had insisted it would take time for a true share price to
emerge.
Myners said his panel believed the offer could have been
increased by 20 to 30 pence per share, equivalent to an
additional 120 million pounds to 180 million pounds for the
government.
"For the avoidance of doubt, we do not believe that a price
anywhere near the levels seen in the aftermarket could have been
achieved at listing," the report said.
Royal Mail shares were issued at 330 pence in October 2013,
and subsequently rose to reach almost double that level at 618
pence in January. The shares have since fallen back and are
trading just under 400p.
A previous report on the sale by the public spending
watchdog in April said the government had been too cautious in
pricing the deal, leading to missed revenue of at least 750
million pounds.
Myners said in future the government should consider
revising the book building process, in which large institutional
investors express demand for the shares.
($1 = 0.6425 pounds)
(Reporting by William James; editing by David Clarke)