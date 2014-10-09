Oct 9 Royal Mail Plc :
* Statement On French Competition Investigation
* Entered into a settlement agreement with French
competition authority (autorité de la concurrence) in respect of
alleged breaches of antitrust laws by one of its subsidiaries,
GLS France, during period before end of 2010
* A settlement has been agreed in principle, French
regulator is continuing its investigation
* Has made a financial provision of 18 million stg in
financial statements for half year ended Sept 28
* Amount of any fine is not expected to be determined until
second half of 2015-16 financial year
* Financial provision comprises 12 million stg in respect of
current estimate of any fine, 6 million stg in respect of
estimated legal costs associated with investigation, costs of
compliance commitments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: