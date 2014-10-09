Oct 9 Royal Mail Plc :

* Statement On French Competition Investigation

* Entered into a settlement agreement with French competition authority (autorité de la concurrence) in respect of alleged breaches of antitrust laws by one of its subsidiaries, GLS France, during period before end of 2010

* A settlement has been agreed in principle, French regulator is continuing its investigation

* Has made a financial provision of 18 million stg in financial statements for half year ended Sept 28

* Amount of any fine is not expected to be determined until second half of 2015-16 financial year

* Financial provision comprises 12 million stg in respect of current estimate of any fine, 6 million stg in respect of estimated legal costs associated with investigation, costs of compliance commitments