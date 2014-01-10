LONDON Jan 10 Royal Mail, the British postal service privatised last year, said on Friday that some of its biggest customers who send more than 6 million items a year could share in savings generated by better forecasting of monthly volumes.

Major customers providing monthly volume forecasts who flag significant changes for up to two years ahead across 86 local geographical districts will pay 0.25 pence less per item, Royal Mail said.

The changes come as the company increases charges on its Access contracts, used by 31 of its biggest wholesale customers, on March 31, with average increases of 0.3-1.0 percent above inflation, it said.