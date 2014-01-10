LONDON Jan 10 Royal Mail, the British
postal service privatised last year, said on Friday that some of
its biggest customers who send more than 6 million items a year
could share in savings generated by better forecasting of
monthly volumes.
Major customers providing monthly volume forecasts who flag
significant changes for up to two years ahead across 86 local
geographical districts will pay 0.25 pence less per item, Royal
Mail said.
The changes come as the company increases charges on its
Access contracts, used by 31 of its biggest wholesale customers,
on March 31, with average increases of 0.3-1.0 percent above
inflation, it said.