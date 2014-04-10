LONDON, April 10 The British public spending watchdog will call up independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role on the controversial Royal Mail flotation, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Lazard, which advised the government on the listing, will be called before the Public Accounts Committee on April 30th, the spokeswoman said. Last week a report by the National Audit Office said that the flotation had been underpriced. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)