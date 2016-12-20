Dec 20 Royal Mail Plc said its finance head Matthew Lester intends to step down after more than six years in the job, as the former British monopoly grapples with challenging trading conditions in its domestic parcels and postal businesses.

Lester, who was CFO during the company's privatisation in 2013, will stay on beyond his contractual notice period to enable an orderly succession and would step down after its general meeting in July 2017, the company said on Tuesday.

Royal Mail, whose red post boxes decorated with the Royal Crest are a feature of landscapes across the UK, had begun looking for Lester's successor and would consider internal and external candidates, it said.