LONDON, June 3 Britain's postal operator Royal Mail on Wednesday named joint TUI AG chief executive Peter Long as its new Chairman, replacing Donald Brydon who will depart in September.

Long, who has over 20 years experience in FTSE 100-listed companies, will join Royal Mail's board in June and will succeed Brydon as Chairman on Sept. 1.

Long had already announced he will step down as TUI CEO next February and move to the role of Chairman at the travel firm. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)