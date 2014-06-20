LONDON, June 20 British postal provider Royal Mail said it had submitted formal evidence to regulator Ofcom over the threat to the postal service posted by its competitor TNT Post.

The newly privatised company said the lack of intervention from Ofcom would undermine its ability to reach a 5-10 percent EBIT margin for its reported business for the future.

Royal Mail, which estimated TNT Post UK's plans would reduce its revenue by over 200 million in 2017-18, said it had requested Ofcom to commence an immediate review to determine the regulatory changes needed to safeguard the service. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by William Hardy)