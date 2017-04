LONDON Jan 21 Britain's postal firm Royal Mail said it was on track to deliver its cost reduction target after it reported better than expected parcel volumes of 4 percent in the first nine months of its financial year.

Royal Mail said on Thursday it handled 130 million parcels in December alone, reflecting strong Christmas trading, which was up 6 percent from the previous year.

The company, privatised in 2013, said overall trading for the nine months ended Dec. 27 was in line with its expectations. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by David Clarke)