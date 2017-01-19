Jan 19 Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on
Thursday it was on track to achieve its cost savings targets for
the current year and revenues in the first nine months were in
line with expectations after a strong performance over
Christmas.
The former monopoly postal firm said revenue for the nine
months ended Dec. 25 was flat overall, as 9 percent growth in
its international unit offset a 2 percent decline in revenue at
its domestic parcels and letters unit where it continued to face
stiff competition.
However, it said in a trading statement that Christmas had
been even better than the previous year, with 138 million
parcels handled in December alone, boosting UK parcels revenue
and volumes, which were up 3 percent and 2 percent respectively
over the nine months.
Benefiting from a good performance over the peak Christmas
period and an "usually strong" third quarter, addressed letter
volumes in the first nine months of the year were down 6
percent, in line with the numbers reported at the end of the
first half.
"Our outlook for UK letters and parcels trends and other
guidance remain unchanged from that set out.. (at) the half
year," Royal Mail said in the statement.
