LONDON, July 21 Britain's postal firm Royal Mail
posted flat revenue in its first quarter and said it
would continue to focus on cost controls this year as letter
volumes fall and competition holds back growth in the parcels
market.
Royal Mail, privatised in 2013, said on Tuesday parcel
volumes grew 3 percent in the three months to June 28, with
revenue - worth half of group turnover - up 2 percent. UK letter
volumes declined 5 percent with revenues down 4 percent.
The performance marked an improvement in parcels, due to its
expansion into new parts of the market, and a deterioration in
letters.
Overall group revenue was boosted by strong trading at Royal
Mail's European parcels arm, GLS.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)