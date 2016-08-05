UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 5 Royal Mail Plc said the Spanish competition authority was investigating its parcels business in the country for an alleged breach of the Spanish Competition Act.
Britain's former postal monopoly, which did not disclose the allegation against GLS Spain, said it was cooperating with the investigation.
Royal Mail said it did not expect a possible fine to be material, based on the allegations and the unit's annual turnover. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders