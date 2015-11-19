LONDON Nov 19 Britain's postal firm Royal Mail
said it expected underlying operating costs for its UK
letters and parcels business to be at least 1 percent lower for
the full year after it posted flat revenue for the first half.
The company posted revenue of 4.4 billion pounds for the six
months ended September 27, in line with analyst expectations.
Adjusted pretax profit fell 16 percent to 240 million
pounds, it said.
Royal Mail, privatised in 2013, said on Thursday it had
delivered a "resilient" performance in the six months ended
September 27, in a competitive trading environment.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)