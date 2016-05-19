(Refiles to correct date)
May 19 Britain's Royal Mail Plc reported
a better-than-expected profit for the financial year, as tight
cost controls more than made up for losses due to high
competition in the UK postal market.
The former postal monopoly said adjusted operating profit
before transformational costs rose 5 percent to 742 million
pounds ($1 billion) in the year ended March 27. Analysts on an
average were expecting 727 million pounds, according to a
company-compiled consensus.
Royal Mail handled 3 percent fewer addressed letters in the
year, a smaller decline than it had forecast, largely due to the
return of direct delivery volumes, it said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6861 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)