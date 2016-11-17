Nov 17 Britain's Royal Mail Plc raised its cost savings target after reporting higher mid-year revenue on Thursday led by strong growth in its continental European parcels unit.

Royal Mail now aims to cut annual costs by an average of 600 million pounds per year to March 2018, up from a target of 500 million.

It said costs associated with the transformation of its UK business are now seen at 130 million to 160 million pounds for the year to March 2017, down from a previous forecast of around 160 million.

Royal Mail reported a one percent rise in revenue to 4.58 billion pounds for the half year to Sept. 25, in line with its first-quarter growth.

Operating profit before transformation costs fell five percent to 320 million pounds.

The former monopoly's prospects hinge on cutting costs and modernising its operations to gain a larger share of the parcels market as letter volumes decline. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)