LONDON May 21 Britain's postal firm Royal Mail said trading in its new fiscal year had started in line with expectations as cost cuts helped ease tough parcels trade to deliver a rise in full year profit.

The group, controversially privatised in October 2013, said adjusted operating profit before transformation costs was 740 million pounds ($1.15 billion) for the year to March 29, up 6 percent on a year ago and ahead of analyst expectations of 712 million pounds.

Including pensions accounting and other one-off items profit on a reported basis fell 8.7 percent on 2014 to 611 million pounds, on group revenue up 1 percent.

Royal Mail said parcels, worth half of sales and a key focus for growth as the firm modernises its operations to better compete, saw revenue growth held back to 1 percent by tough price competition, with volumes up 3 percent. UK letter sales fell 1 percent for the year with its European operations posting a seven percent revenue rise. ($1 = 0.6440 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)