* H1 operating profit falls 21 percent
* Amazon building market share in parcels business
* Shares fall more than 8 percent
(Writes through, adds comments, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 19 Online retail giant Amazon's
own delivery service will more than halve the growth
potential for Royal Mail's parcels business, the former
state-owned British company said on Wednesday, sending its
shares lower.
Parcels make up half of Royal Mail's turnover and the
development of online shopping has made them central to the
company's prospects when letter volumes are in decline.
However, competition from the likes of TNT, Yodel,
and a new delivery service from Amazon, which was Royal
Mail's biggest customer accounting for six percent of sales, has
hampered progress and hit revenues.
Royal Mail warned on Wednesday that Amazon's plans to
deliver more of its own packages would cut growth in the
British parcels market for it and rivals from an annual rate of
4-5 percent to 1-2 percent for at least two years.
The squeeze showed in a 21 percent decline in Royal Mail
operating profit for the six months to September 28, although
the figure of 279 million pounds was not as bad as many analysts
had feared.
Shares in the firm, sold off by the British government in
October 2013, fell more than eight percent to 430.8p by 1040
GMT.
The privatisation prompted criticism that taxpayers were
shortchanged after shares were floated at 330p but soon soared
by as much as 87 percent.
AMAZON MUSCLES IN
Moya Greene, Royal Mail's chief executive, said Amazon's
arrival and increased capacity from rivals were having a
dramatic effect on its market.
"When an online retailer of the size and scale of Amazon
decides to build out its own delivery network, that changes the
market for everybody," Greene told Reuters, adding that Royal
Mail was sticking to its full-year forecasts.
Jefferies analyst David Kerstens said the parcel outlook
added to the investment risks for the firm, which include
falling letter volumes and regulatory disputes.
"The outlook for the parcel market is worse than expected...
which implies parcel revenues would remain stable at best,"
said Kerstens who rates the stock as "underperform".
Royal Mail, which remains Britain's dominant postal company
said the amount of UK parcels delivered grew by 2 percent in the
six months but that pricing pressure pushed revenue down 1
percent.
Its letters business saw revenues rise 1 percent, with
volumes down 3 percent, more resilient than expected.
(1 US dollar = 0.6401 British pound)
