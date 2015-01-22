LONDON Jan 22 Britain's Royal Mail said
group revenue for the nine months to Dec. 28 rose 1 percent,
marking a slowdown from the half year as competition within the
parcel market crimped sales.
UK parcels revenue, worth half of group sales, were flat
over the period, improving from a first half decline of 1
percent, with the number of items delivered rising 3 percent,
the postal firm said on Thursday.
Letters volumes fell 3 percent, as expected, with revenue
flat compared to a 1 percent rise at the half year. The firm's
European parcels division posted revenue growth of 8 percent,
Royal Mail said, adding it expected to meet its full-year profit
expectations.
Group revenue growth at the half year had been 2 percent.
