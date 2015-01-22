* Nine-month group revenue up 1 pct
* UK parcels revenue improves from half-year
* Performance offset by fall in letters revenue
* Shares up 4 pct
(Writes through, adds quotes, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Jan 22 Britain's Royal Mail
announced an improved performance at its key parcels business
over a busy Christmas period, helped by price promotions, the
Black Friday retail rush and its own longer business hours in an
increasingly competitive market.
The company's shares have dropped by about 28 percent from
their post-privatisation peak on concern over a squeeze on
parcel prices caused by rising competition, the emergence of a
rival letter-delivery service and regulatory disputes, but
Thursday's update suggests that restructuring and improvements
to its parcels service are improving its fortunes.
Group revenue growth slowed as expected, from 2 percent at
the half-year to 1 percent for the nine months to Dec. 28, but
rising parcel volumes and sales gave investors cause for
optimism, lifting the shares 4.3 percent to 449 pence by 1013
GMT.
"UK parcel volumes have improved slightly and December flows
were particularly strong, but the main improvement is in
revenue," Cantor analyst Robin Byde said, though he reiterated a
"sell" rating, citing rising competition expected in 2015.
Royal Mail's efforts to compete more effectively in parcels
have seen it extend its network's hours and those of collection
offices. This and a drop in prices helped the UK parcels
business, worth half of group sales, to lift volumes by 3
percent for the nine months.
Parcels revenue was flat against the same period last year,
representing an improvement from the 1 percent decline recorded
at the half-year mark. In December Royal Mail delivered 120
million parcels, more than some competitors handle in a year.
TOUGH MARKET
Though expanding rivals remain a concern, the competitive
nature of the market was highlighted when courier City Link went
into administration in December, while others suffered
reputational damage after struggling to handle the Black Friday
demand spike.
Rival UK Mail said this month that it handled record
parcel volumes in the build-up to Christmas.
Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya Greene said the Christmas
performance and tight control on operating costs meant it was
confident of meeting full-year expectations but warned of tough
times ahead in parcels delivery.
"The conditions of overcapacity and too many players chasing
traffic is going to continue to put pressure on prices for the
next couple of years," Greene told Reuters.
In November Royal Mail said growth in the UK parcels market
would fall from 4-5 percent to 1-2 percent for at least two
years as key player Amazon delivers more of its own packages and
others add capacity to deal with rising online retail demand.
The improved parcels performance included a slight boost
from City Link's demise but was offset by a slowdown in letters,
where 1 percent revenue growth at the half-year slowed to flat
for the nine months on volumes down 3 percent. Its European
parcels arm, GLS, fared better with revenue up 8 percent.
Royal Mail said that analyst consensus for full-year
operating profit, before transformation costs, is 585 million
pounds ($885 million).
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)