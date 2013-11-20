* Goldman Sachs, UBS questioned by lawmakers
* Royal Mail shares up as much as 80 pct since sale
* Advisors had considered raising offer price range
By Neil Maidment and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Nov 20 Goldman Sachs and UBS
bankers said Britain could not have sold the Royal
Mail postal service at its current higher price,
rejecting accusations that one of the biggest privatisations in
years had short-changed taxpayers.
The two banks, which led Royal Mail's London stock market
listing, were summoned before a parliamentary committee on
Wednesday to explain why they had priced the near 500-year old
firm so far below its current market value.
Royal Mail's shares have rocketed by as much as 80 percent
since Britain sold a 60 percent stake in October for 330 pence
($5.30) per share, sparking criticism from unions and opposition
lawmakers that the banks set the sale price too low.
The spotlight on the sell-off, one of the most significant
since John Major's Conservative party sold the railways in the
1990s, comes as the government is aiming to offload shares in
Lloyds Banking Group and rival RBS.
Adrian Bailey, chairman of the Business Innovation and
Skills committee and a member of the opposition Labour party,
criticised the Royal Mail sale price.
"It is possible that the government has lost over 1 billion
pounds worth of revenue for taxpayers at a time of great
austerity," he told Reuters after the hearing.
Richard Cormack, co-head of equity capital markets at
Goldman Sachs said feedback from potential investors on what
they were prepared to pay and the large stake on offer were
among factors that had determined the price.
UBS banker James Robertson agreed. "The current price is not
reflective of what we could have sold 600 million shares for,"
Robertson told the committee. Varying views of risks facing
Royal Mail, such as its lack of proven profitability, led to
differing valuations by a number of banks, he said.
Royal Mail shares rose 38 percent on their first day of
trading as investors piled in, prompting the committee to ask
whether someone had been mislead in the sale process.
"Did investors con UBS and Goldman Sachs, or did UBS and
Goldman Sachs con the government?," said Bailey.
Goldman Sach's Cormack suggested it was the former.
"We consulted with the market (during the float)...We didn't
get indications they were prepared to pay the levels that have
been paid in the quantities that some of those institutions have
bought," he said.
Strong equity markets have helped the amount raised in
London stock market listings so far this year more than
quadruple to $14.5 billion from the same period in 2012.
The sale, in which Royal Mail staff were also given a 10
percent stake, valued the firm at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.31
billion). The stock was trading at 543p on Wednesday.
COOL PERFORMANCE
A cool performance from the UBS and Goldman Sachs bankers in
the face of tough questioning from the committee was backed up
by the bankers who were not involved in the sale.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
and Panmure Gordon also appeared before the committee to
discuss pitches they made to government several months before
the sale, in which they valued Royal Mail's equity at 3.7
billion to 8.5 billion pounds.
Citi's Ben Story said it was "incompatible" to compare
earlier higher valuation estimates with the eventual offer
price, due to the lack of detailed company information available
to the banks at the time.
However, UBS and Goldman said they had advised the
government in the days before the sale that they could get as
much as 20p per share above the 330p offer price, but decided
against taking the rare step of upping the range.
The bankers said the looming threat of industrial action by
Royal Mail staff and debt problems in the United States had been
key factors in that decision.
The Communication Workers Union, which represents Royal Mail
staff, said the government had overplayed the impact of the risk
of a strike, adding Vince Cable, the minister in charge of the
sale, will have important questions to answer when he appears
before the same committee on Nov. 27.
In a note on Wednesday, UBS told investors to sell Royal
Mail shares, warning there was too much optimism about future
margin growth. It set a target price of 450p.