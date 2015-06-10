LONDON, June 10 The British government on Wednesday said it would sell half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent of the postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.

Finance Minister George Osborne said last week he would sell the government's holding, which is worth about 1.5 billion pounds, as part of a renewed push in his drive to wipe out the budget deficit.

The 2013 privatisation of the 500-year-old postal operator attracted criticism from rival politicians and trade unions who said the firm had been sold off too cheaply after the shares quickly rose as much as 87 percent.

The government said on Wednesday current market conditions represented a good opportunity to achieve value for the taxpayer.

The shares, trading at 516.5 pence on Wednesday, are close to a one-year high.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as book runners for the placing with institutions, and the government said an accelerated bookbuild would begin with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)