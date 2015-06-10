LONDON, June 10 The British government on
Wednesday said it would sell half of its remaining stake in
Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent of the
postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.
Finance Minister George Osborne said last week he would sell
the government's holding, which is worth about 1.5 billion
pounds, as part of a renewed push in his drive to wipe out the
budget deficit.
The 2013 privatisation of the 500-year-old postal operator
attracted criticism from rival politicians and trade unions who
said the firm had been sold off too cheaply after the shares
quickly rose as much as 87 percent.
The government said on Wednesday current market conditions
represented a good opportunity to achieve value for the
taxpayer.
The shares, trading at 516.5 pence on Wednesday, are close
to a one-year high.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting
as book runners for the placing with institutions, and the
government said an accelerated bookbuild would begin with
immediate effect.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)