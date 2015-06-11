UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON, June 11 Britain on Thursday said it had raised 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) by selling half of its 30 percent stake in Royal Mail, and said it saw no reason to keep any holding in the postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.
The government confirmed the shares were sold at 500 pence each to institutions.
Business Secretary Sajid Javid said the sale represented good value for taxpayers.
In a speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister George Osborne said the government would also award up to 1 percent more of Royal Mail's shares to staff, after giving them 10 percent of the 500-year old postal operator in 2013. ($1 = 0.6462 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.