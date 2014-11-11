LONDON Nov 11 Britain's Royal Mail said
on Tuesday it would look to dispose of one of its former London
mail centre sites, with options for a sale or development
venture to be considered.
The postal firm said it would make a decision on the 14-acre
Nine Elms site located near Battersea Power station, south
London, once it had reviewed all options.
The site, which has planning consent for development, was
closed in 2012. It is one of three London sites that have been
closely followed by analysts since the company's privatisation
last year, with valuation estimates totalling between 250
million pounds and 1 billion pounds.
Analysts at Berenberg have valued Nine Elms at as much as
662 million pounds ($1 billion). Another of the three, its
Paddington site, was sold last month for 111 million pounds,
with other options meaning the price could rise.
(1 US dollar = 0.6305 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)