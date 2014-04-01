Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 Standard Life Investments has reduced its stake in Royal Mail from close to 12 million shares held after it was privatised in October to around 118.480 shares in March, a spokeswoman said.
"Standard Life Investments are long term investors. However we have to respond to changing valuations and share prices and thus where appropriate reposition portfolios to achieve the best returns for our clients," the spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.