LONDON Nov 21 Talks between Britain's newly privatised Royal Mail postal service and union members on pay and working conditions have been extended for a final week.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents Royal Mail staff, said on Wednesday progress had been made to finalise an agreement, which would include an improved pay offer, better working conditions and a separate pension agreement for employees.

Last month Royal Mail staff called off a planned strike after both parties committed to reaching an agreement.

The CWU said the deadline for talks, and the legal validity of the current industrial action ballot, had now been extended to Wednesday Nov. 27. The union added that CWU postal executives would meet on Monday to consider its position.