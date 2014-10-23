LONDON Oct 23 Whistl, a firm launching a rival delivery service to Britain's dominant player Royal Mail , on Thursday lost a High Court challenge to have the former state-owned postal operator's VAT exemption removed.

As part of its status as Britain's six-day-a-week universal service provider, Royal Mail is exempt from paying VAT, currently set at 20 percent, on revenues it receives from its service to deliver mail collected and sorted by rivals.

In a lengthy case against Britain's HM Revenue and Customs, Dutch-owned Whistl, formerly known as TNT Post UK, argued that the exemption contravened EU law, but the UK High Court ruled on Thursday that it was compatible.

Whistl said in a statement to Reuters it was reviewing the judgment and would then consider the legal options for appeal. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)